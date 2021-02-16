Top Kid-Friendly Educational Apps

E-learning will be continuing into the foreseeable future. Outdoor activities are indeed limited, but technology has blessed us, including for educational purposes.

While parents might be wishing for schools to reopen ASAP, take this lockdown time as a chance to explore interactive apps that aid children with their studies. Parents can even jump onto the bandwagon! Here are the top seven kid-friendly educational apps that let your children learn and play at the same time.

Preschool Level

Hungry Caterpillar Play School

Perhaps this name is familiar to you. Based on the book “Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle, this app brings the bright colours and style of this beloved children’s book to life with 3D details. The Hungry Caterpillar Play School app is targeted at 1–5-year-olds so that they can gain skills needed to start their schooling years. Five main areas of learning to play in are provided, which includes shapes, colours, the alphabet, numbers, book reading, arts, and puzzles. Available on iOS, Android or on the Amazon App Store, users can download this app for free followed by a US$6 per month or US$50 per year subscription.

Starfall ABCs

Another app suitable for early education, Starfall ABCs has animations to teach kids ages 2-5 about letters, vowels, words and, even the sign language alphabet. You can download this for free, but if you choose to upgrade for US$35 per year on iOS or Android, extra perks such as maths and social skills lessons will be available as well.

Elmo Loves 123s

Is your child a big Elmo fan? Your child can now memorise numbers and shapes and improve their counting skills together with Elmo! The Elmo Loves 123s app, for kids ages 2-5, features videos, games, and drawings. Get it now on iOS, Android, or on the Amazon App Store for US$5. Moreover, an Elmo Loves ABCs app is also available to teach the alphabet.

Elementary School Level

com

Kids can access this both as an app and a website, where they will be greeted with thrilling, storyline-based videos, quizzes, and activities. Keep track of your child’s learning path on its virtual map. ABCmouse.com is recommended for kids ages 2-8. Available on iOS, Android or, on the Amazon App Store, users will get a one-month free trial and proceed to subscribe US$10 per month.

Toca Hari Salon 3

Do you catch your child playing dress up in your wardrobe? This is an entertaining way to interact with your child, but they can also play it via Toca Hair Salon 3. Kids ages 3-7 can also get crafty with this app since it encourages them to imagine, explore, and express their creativity. No instructions are set which makes this app the perfect platform for them to freely experiment on any type of hairstyling on various characters. For US$4, you can download this app on iOS, Android, or on the Amazon App Store.

Junior High and High School Levels

DragonBox

This educational game teaches maths in a fun and interesting manner. DragonBox comprises a series of five learning apps such as algebra and geometry to name a couple. Educational experts, dedicated teachers, designers, cognitive scientists, writers, and artists passionate about creating innovative and engaging learning created DragonBox. You can download this on iOS and Android with additional charges according to the selected app.

Duolingo

Is your child learning a different language as part of their academics or merely to kill some quarantine time? Duolingo can help. For children ages 10 and above, Duolingo allows them to practice a language through audio word identification and oral exercises for over 30 languages. The app is free, but an optional ad-free Duolingo Plus is US$6.99 per month, available on iOS or Android. The best part is, this app isn’t limited to children only!