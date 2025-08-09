Tahoora Khalil Urehman explains how expat students are getting a next-level education online

Finding a high-quality school that meets your child’s needs and doesn’t come with steep fees or waiting lists doesn’t have to be a mountain to climb. With online learning, students can get a world-class, personalised education anytime, anywhere.

As Head of Middle East and Southeast Asia at King’s InterHigh, Tahoora Khalil Urehman has welcomed hundreds of expat families to the leading online school, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. With vast experience in traditional schools worldwide, Tahoora guides King’s InterHigh’s international students through a British education in a time zone that suits them.

In her words, here’s why so many expat parents are choosing online schooling for a better pathway to education.

1. How do you help students, particularly younger learners, feel at home in a virtual classroom?

At King’s InterHigh, we foster a warm, inclusive environment where children from all backgrounds can feel seen and valued.

Families can join us anytime year-round with no waiting lists, and every student gets their own welcoming induction. Our pastoral team provide close support from day one, with regular drop-in support options and a buddy system to help children feel at home.

Our innovative virtual lesson platform is designed to encourage interaction and collaboration between classmates and teachers, and small class sizes mean our expert educators can really get to know each child. Primary school learners have a dedicated class teacher across all core subjects for a sense of comfort.

2. For families in Indonesia, what’s the practical difference of King’s InterHigh’s multiple time zones?

We deliver the same world-class British teaching across multiple time zones so families can access our education on a schedule that works for them. Students in Indonesia, for example, can join live lessons in our Southeast Asia time zone (9:00 am to 4:00 pm GMT+7). No matter where our families are based, they get the same UK and internationally qualified teachers, curriculum, and opportunities as all students worldwide. The only difference is the time zone their lessons are scheduled in.

3. How do international students become part of the community and participate in school life?

Our international students’ diverse perspectives make learning at King’s InterHigh more vibrant for everyone. Global classmates come together in each lesson, sharing unique insights for a deeper sense of understanding.

Beyond lessons, our community unites through online clubs, events like our International Food Festival, active Student Council sessions, and more. Plus, students can also connect in person through activities like local meetups and Inspired Summer Camps. Unlike physical schools, the connections our students form are not limited by location.

4. What academic and pastoral support can international students get online?

Personalised support is one of our biggest strengths as an online school. Our innovative Inclusive Teaching Plans ensure teachers can accommodate every student’s unique learning needs, with extra help available through email and academic clubs.

Wellbeing is a real priority at King’s InterHigh, and our pastoral team is always on hand to guide and uplift our young people. We also offer optional Enhanced Support Services for individual challenges, such as our anxiety management workshops.

5. King’s InterHigh is known as a pioneer in the online learning space. How is technology transforming students’ classroom experience?

We weave various technologies into our learning approach, but one of the most revolutionary is virtual reality (VR), which immerses students in exciting, 3D learning environments (from ancient Rome to the inside of a heart). On top of boosting engagement, understanding, and achievement, VR also breaks down traditional education obstacles like location and learning barriers. This year alone, we’ve already run over 250 VR experiences with our students, including weekly global social activities like our virtual playgrounds.

Our popular Inspired AI platform, meanwhile, is paving the way for a more personalised learning experience, providing students with extra-curricular learning activities tailored to their exact pace and progress. Rather than simply adopting technology trends, we critically evaluate new innovations before they become part of our process, with comprehensive tech training for our whole education team.

6. What innovations are you most excited about that will benefit your international students in the coming years?

Our senior school and sixth form students, in particular, have a wealth of amazing developments to support their success. Learners can already sit remote IGCSE exams with us from the comfort of home through our pioneering partnership with Pearson, which expands to A Level exams this year.

I’m also excited about the growing flexibility and personalisation of our post-16 programmes. We’re proud to be the first school to offer the IB Diploma Programme fully online, and we have many new innovations empowering our students to achieve their unique ambitions (from expanded asynchronous learning to global university guidance and student leadership opportunities).

7. In this rapidly changing world, expats have increasingly unique needs. How is King’s InterHigh adapting to suit international families?

We’re always looking at ways to make our learning more flexible, based on what our international families tell us they want most. Our recent Key Stage 2 expansion for our Southeast Asia time zone is one such example. Beginning this year, students aged 8+ can now join our online primary school and learn at a time that suits them, with support every step of the way.

8. How does King’s InterHigh make sure students are equipped to embark on their dream university pathways after sixth form?

The outstanding grades our students achieve in their IGCSEs, A Levels, and IB Diplomas open doors worldwide, but it’s our personal support that makes all the difference. Students get extensive guidance around university applications, interviews, and career exploration, plus exciting opportunities like virtual work experience.

No matter what our students aspire to, King’s InterHigh helps them get there.

9. Lastly, how can readers learn more about online education and how it could work for their child?