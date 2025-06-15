Giving your child an early start to success with an online British education

As every parent knows well, the choices you make for your child in the early years can ripple through their whole future. What your little one learns now can shape everything from their university applications to the career they’ll one day aspire to.

A world-class British education is one of the best ways to prepare your child for success in their teen and adult years. Of course, even when you’re keen to give your child every possible advantage, finding the right primary school can be challenging when you’re living abroad as an expat.

If you’re in search of a great British international education, online learning with leading school King’s InterHigh could be your best solution.

Why start a British education early?

The first few years in school are key in equipping your child with knowledge and understanding for their future academic journey, but primary education is about more than just absorbing information. These are also the crucial years where your child develops their approach to learning, builds their skills and confidence, and starts discovering the passions they may pursue one day.

Making the right choice now pays dividends for years to come, and the British curriculum is a prime choice for your child’s early academic development. Respected around the world, the British curriculum has been designed to progressively build skills, foundations, and enthusiasm during these formative years. In a British international primary school, your child will become a keen and curious explorer, actively engaging with the knowledge and ideas they’ll need for their future education.

As an expat family, you’re already giving your child a global advantage. Pairing that with a British education compounds those benefits, setting your child up for the future.

Online British education with King’s InterHigh

Families in Indonesia (and beyond) can now start their child’s British education journey with innovative, supportive, and personalised online schooling on a schedule that works for them at King’s InterHigh.

Currently enrolling for September 2025, King’s InterHigh is delighted to be expanding with a live, interactive curriculum for Years 4 to 6 (ages 8 to 11) taught in the Southeast Asia time zone. Students get all the same benefits as they would studying with King’s InterHigh in the UK – from British and internationally qualified teachers to fun social activities – with the benefit of a timetable that mirrors a typical local school day. Plus, the online classroom serves as a nurturing environment where children can learn from their teachers, befriend their classmates, and make great academic progress.

Unlike traditional international schools, King’s InterHigh has no waiting lists or lengthy admissions procedures. Students can start right away this September, and since learning is accessible online from anywhere in the world, there’s no need to worry about disrupting your child’s education next time your family relocates.

Preparing for global success

After primary school, students can continue with King’s InterHigh through secondary school and sixth form anywhere in the world with three time zone options to choose from: Southeast Asia (GMT + 7), Middle East (GMT + 4), or UK (GMT/BST). This gives your child a solid pathway to IGCSE and A Level qualifications, which are recognised and respected by universities and employers across the world.

That’s what makes an online British education such a great way to prepare for success in tomorrow’s world. Plus, as part of King’s InterHigh’s global community, your child will learn alongside peers from over 100 countries worldwide. This, combined with expat life, gives your child a global perspective that’s increasingly valued by universities and employers.

No matter what your child may aspire to one day, online school can guide them there. King’s InterHigh has taught more than 12,500 alumni since 2005, with students going on to a wide variety of future goals — from top universities like Cambridge and Yale to pathways in sports, acting, and entrepreneurship.

Building lifelong skills

Online learning also offers children a more innovative approach to education, helping them build skills they’ll use for years to come. Virtual classrooms, for example, help children develop their digital fluency naturally. In a world where computers are becoming an increasingly prevalent part of all careers, knowing how to get the most out of technology will take your child far.

Still, this doesn’t mean that students who learn online get too much screen time. At King’s InterHigh, online lessons are balanced with hands-on projects to support well-rounded growth. In those small online classes, students are also guided to build useful offline skills for life, like time management, organisation, initiative, and teamwork.

“Since joining King’s InterHigh, my children have become independent learners,” says Patma Kanagasabai, a Malaysia-based mother with two sons learning online. She explains, “they don’t depend on me for help any more. They can research by themselves and present what they’ve learned directly to their teachers.”

In turn, this approach can boost your child’s learning outcomes too. Thanks to the use of tools like augmented reality (AR) and simulations, many online school students perform well above their grade level.

Strengthening English skills

For expatriate children, building and maintaining strong English language skills is key for success in the global market. Naturally, choosing an English-medium education is a great way to ensure your child has the fluency needed to access any opportunity that comes their way.

King’s InterHigh’s primary school is proudly non-selective, welcoming all students who speak English at an A2 level or above. Every lesson is recorded, so children can rewatch classes whenever they need to, 24/7. This can be particularly helpful for building language confidence and developing an authentic pronunciation, vocabulary, and communication style for adulthood.

Kickstart your child’s future this year

A British primary education is one of the most valuable investments you can make in your child’s future. The foundations they build now will create momentum that carries through to secondary school, university, and beyond.

Secure your child’s primary school place at King’s InterHigh for September 2025 to set them on the path to success with supportive, high-quality learning.