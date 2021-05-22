Lycee Français Jakarta Reopens School Doors

On April 12th, after over a year of online learning, the Lycee Français was one of the first schools in Jakarta to reopen its campus’ doors to students.

The French School has been approved as a Pilot School by the Ministry of Education for the quality and reliability of its health protocol. Concerned with ensuring the well-being of its entire community, the Lycee Français has worked closely with the Indonesian authorities to allow students, teachers and staff to return to school safely and to follow a hybrid education in a healthy environment.

The Lycee Français of Jakarta is looking forward to welcoming representatives of Indonesian schools (on May 24th and May 28th), to present them in a concrete way all of these measures which will, in turn, allow them to welcome students into class at the start of the next school year.

ABOUT THE FRENCH SCHOOL

An international school – The French School is a high-level international school accessible to children of all nationalities (from 3 to 18 years old), including those whose mother tongue is not French. We welcome families from all around the world. More than 32 different nationalities are currently represented among our students.

A unique teaching network. The French School of Jakarta is part of the largest school network in the world, comprising 522, schools located in 139 countries.

A French education. The French education system stands out among the best education systems in the world. With a structured and transferable approach to learning, more and more international families are

choosing the French national system for international education.

The video below is an interview with Bapak Momon Sulaeman, the Principal and the Chair to the Board of Governors.