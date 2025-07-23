A for Effort — Growing with You This New School Year

There is something about the start of a new school year that brings a fresh sense of energy, and this year, at A for Effort, that excitement is bigger than ever.

We are doubling our capacity this school year, expanding across both Level 1 and Level 2 of Park View Plaza with 20 classrooms designed to meet growing demand.

What began as a small, dedicated tutoring centre in Jakarta has grown steadily into one of Indonesia’s most trusted names for high-quality, personalised education. Over the 2024-2025 school year alone, we delivered more than 13,000 lessons, supporting students both onsite at our centre and through our growing online platform.

We work with students ages 4 to 18, offering private and semi-private lessons designed to build not just academic skills, but also confidence and a love for learning. Whether it is a first grader building their math foundation or a senior preparing for final exams, each student receives attention tailored to their goals.

A for Effort Juniors — Hands-On Learning for Young Students

Our A for Effort Juniors programme brings a fresh approach to tutoring for elementary students. We combine Math, Science, and English with interactive, hands-on activities that help students connect with the material, as well as enjoy the process of learning. It is all about creating that spark early on, building both skill and confidence in a supportive environment.

Middle and High School Tutoring — Focused Support for All Curriculums

For older students, we offer targeted tutoring in Math, Science, and English, covering everything from class support to exam preparation. We work across all major national and international curriculums, including IB, IGCSE, and AP, with tutors who specialise in specific grade levels and subject areas. Whether online or onsite, every session is crafted to meet the student’s needs, helping them excel in school and beyond.

The A for Effort Difference — A Team You Can Trust

Behind every lesson is a tutor who has completed our extensive in-house training programme. Unlike most tutoring centres, all our tutors are full-time, in-house team members, carefully selected, trained, and continuously mentored.

This approach allows us to maintain the highest quality standards and ensure consistency across every lesson, giving families the peace of mind that their child is learning from a dedicated professional who is part of a committed team.

“Doubling our capacity isn’t just about adding classrooms. It’s about growing a community where students feel supported, challenged, and motivated to succeed. We’re proud to welcome families who trust us with their child’s learning journey,” said the Founder & CEO, Charmaine Heilijgers.

Onsite and Online — Flexible Options and Global Reach

We offer lessons both onsite at our classrooms and online for families seeking more flexibility. Whether students join us in person or connect remotely, they receive the same high-quality, personalised instruction that defines A for Effort.

Our online lessons now reach students internationally, with families from various continents choosing A for Effort for consistent, expert tutoring, wherever they are in the world.

We are Ready for the New School Year — Are You?

As we begin this new school year with double the capacity and an even stronger team, we are more excited than ever to welcome new and returning families. Demand for quality tutoring continues to grow — and with that, lesson slots tend to fill up quickly.

If you are considering joining us, now is the perfect time to reach out. We would love to help your child start the year strong.

Contact our team today to schedule your lessons: