Polish Rail-Sector Companies at the Forefront of Technology

The value of Polish rolling-stock exports reached USD 1.55 billion in 2022—an increase of more than 120 % over the past decade. Three domestic manufacturers continue to lead the market: PESA Bydgoszcz, NEWAG Nowy Sącz, and H. Cegielski – Fabryka Pojazdów Szynowych (FPS) in Poznań. Their position is reinforced by a fast-growing R&D base and long-term state investment programmes in rail infrastructure.

PESA – Europe’s Hydrogen-Traction Pioneer

Bydgoszcz-based PESA was the first company in Europe to obtain homologation for a hydrogen-powered locomotive—the SM42-6Dn. In 2024, the firm signed a letter of intent with Swedish operators Väte Rail and Hankavik to place the locomotives in service; the first unit is scheduled to run on Scandinavian tracks in 2027–2028. Equipped with two 85 kW fuel-cell stacks and a 175 kg hydrogen tank, the locomotive is completely emission-free and can be refuelled in just 30 minutes. PESA is simultaneously developing the 2H, a hybrid locomotive that can draw power both from H₂ fuel cells and from overhead catenary lines.

Export momentum is strong: after delivering DMUs to Ghana in 2024 and winning multi-million-euro contracts from RegioJet and Romanian Railways, PESA’s 2024 revenue rose by roughly 33 % year on year.

NEWAG – Faster, Smarter, More Open

Nowy Sącz-based NEWAG is breaking new ground in the high-speed segment. In October 2023 its multi-system Griffin EU200 locomotive reached 240 km/h on Poland’s Central Main Line—a national speed record for rail traction. Certified for 200 km/h, the series is approved for operation in six countries, and PKP Intercity will have received a total of 96 EU160/EU200 units by the end of 2025.

Domestic and foreign orders—including 29 hybrid Impuls 2 EMUs for the Pomeranian region—represent 77 % of the total value of rolling-stock contracts awarded in Poland over the last 18 months.

FPS – Passenger Comfort and Next-Generation Quality Certification

Poznań-based H. Cegielski – FPS won PKP Intercity’s record tender for 300 new passenger coaches, with an option for 150 more. Family compartments, CCTV, Wi-Fi and wireless charging will raise travel comfort, while the cars are prepared for 200 km/h operation. FPS is also among the first manufacturers worldwide to hold the ISO 22163:2023 quality certificate (successor to IRIS), confirming compliance with the highest process standards in the rail industry.

Growing environmental awareness, rising demand for public transport and global rail-modernisation programmes create favourable conditions for Polish suppliers. Emission-free hydrogen traction, dual-mode hybrid locomotives, open-architecture train software and coaches certified for 200 km/h align with cutting-edge trends showcased at trade fairs such as InnoTrans and TRAKO. Technologies once associated solely with giants like Siemens, Alstom or Stadler are now being advanced by Poland’s largest enterprises: PESA, NEWAG and FPS are full-fledged partners—and in some cases trailblazers—for these multinationals.

The Polish rail sector is far more than complete passenger-train builders. Modertrans, Polski Tabor Szynowy-Wagon, Tistram, Darpol, Fanina and many other companies form a long list of firms with substantial export potential.

Outlook

Domestic plans for 2,000 km of new high-speed lines and an export offensive in Africa, Asia and Scandinavia are turning the rail sector into one of Poland’s most technologically advanced industries. If the current pace of investment and innovation continues, Poland will remain among the world’s leading producers of advanced rolling stock—proving that “Made in Poland” can be synonymous with top quality and the green transformation of rail.