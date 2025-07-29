ALEXA Private Cruises – Komodo Island’s Premier Luxury Yacht Charter Company

The Epitome of Seafaring Elegance

ALEXA Private Cruises redefines yacht travel in Indonesia, offering an unrivalled Komodo luxury charter experience tailored for the discerning explorer. At the heart of its allure lies Komodo Island—a land of ancient dragons, pink-sand beaches, and kaleidoscopic underwater worlds. Designed exclusively for one couple or a small private group, ALEXA is not merely a yacht—it’s a floating villa of dreams, a sanctuary of seclusion, and a gateway to one of the world’s most spellbinding destinations.

Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape, a honeymoon to remember, or a bespoke oceanic adventure, ALEXA is Komodo Island’s most luxurious charter experience, where every detail is meticulously curated and each moment is made unforgettable.

A Floating Masterpiece

Built as a traditional Indonesian phinisi, ALEXA has been transformed into a one-cabin masterpiece that combines old-world craftsmanship with modern luxury. Teak, ironwood, and understated white-on-wood design elements frame the space with timeless sophistication. Every curve and corner is an ode to artisanal elegance, with panoramic windows, flowing linen drapes, and curated antiques enhancing the yacht’s serene interior.

ALEXA was not designed for crowds—it was imagined for intimacy. The single master suite offers uninterrupted views of the sea, complete with a king-sized bed and en-suite bathroom. Every element aboard has been tailored for exclusivity and comfort, ensuring the space feels more like a private retreat than a typical charter vessel.

All-Inclusive, All-Extraordinary

With ALEXA, there are no checklists, no rigid schedules, and no standardised itineraries. This is a truly bespoke experience. Your dedicated crew of seven—including a private chef, spa therapist, dive instructor, and cruise director—caters to your every need.

Gastronomy at Sea: The onboard chef crafts meals from fresh, local ingredients—think grilled seafood caught just hours earlier, organic tropical fruits, and gourmet plant-based creations. Each meal is tailored to your preferences and served wherever you wish: sunrise breakfast on the upper deck, romantic dinners beneath the stars, or beach picnics on uninhabited islands



Wellness Onboard: A full-time therapist offers massages, scrubs, and wellness rituals inspired by Balinese and Indonesian traditions. Yoga mats, aromatherapy oils, and open decks create the perfect environment for daily rejuvenation.



Water Adventures: For ocean lovers, ALEXA is a portal to the deep. The yacht is fully equipped for snorkelling, paddleboarding, and scuba diving. With a PADI-certified dive instructor onboard, even beginners can safely explore Komodo’s celebrated marine biodiversity.



Exploring the Komodo Islands in Style

Sailing through Komodo National Park with ALEXA is like navigating through an ancient storybook—each island revealing a new chapter in both natural wonder and timeless beauty.

Padar Island

Renowned for its tri-colored beaches and surreal, Jurassic-like landscapes, Padar is an essential stop. Hike to the iconic viewpoint at sunrise, where a tapestry of pink, white, and black beaches weaves through emerald hills and turquoise seas.

Komodo Island

The namesake island is famous for its resident dragons—prehistoric creatures found nowhere else on Earth. A guided walk through Komodo National Park reveals not only these majestic reptiles but also wild deer, buffalo, and countless species of birds and flora. The encounter is always conducted with the highest safety and conservation standards in mind.

Pink Beach

Komodo’s Pink Beach is one of only a few such beaches in the world, its blush-colored sands made from crushed red coral. The clear shallows are perfect for snorkelling, revealing vibrant coral reefs and schools of tropical fish just steps from shore.

Manta Point

Located off Komodo’s coast, Manta Point is one of the best places in the world to swim with gentle manta rays. These majestic creatures often glide in circles beneath the waves, creating a ballet-like spectacle. With your dive instructor guiding the experience, it’s both safe and deeply immersive.

Privacy Beyond Compare

What sets ALEXA apart is the sheer level of seclusion it offers. You are not sharing your journey with strangers, nor are you bound by preset itineraries. Every anchorage, every excursion, every meal, and every massage is for you and only you. Whether it’s anchoring off a deserted island or sailing under a sky full of stars, the yacht offers an experience impossible to replicate in resorts or traditional cruise settings.

There are no compromises—just privacy, luxury, and authenticity at sea.

Why ALEXA Is the Ultimate Komodo Yacht Charter

ALEXA Private Cruises is not just a luxury service—it’s a philosophy. It’s the understanding that the most meaningful travel experiences are the ones that feel like they were crafted just for you. It’s the silence of a sunset at sea, the warmth of hospitality that anticipates your every need, and the sense of wonder that fills every moment aboard.

Here’s why ALEXA stands unrivalled in Komodo:

Exclusivity: With only one suite on board, you have the entire yacht—and crew—to yourself.



Tailor-Made Itineraries: Every journey is custom-built around your interests, whether they lean toward diving, hiking, photography, or total relaxation.



Unmatched Service: A full staff, including a private chef, therapist, and dive guide, ensures every moment is effortless.



Access to Remote Beauty: ALEXA takes you to places few others reach—pristine islands, untouched dive sites, and secret beaches.



Elegant Simplicity: The yacht is a design lover’s dream—earthy tones, fine wood, and flowing fabrics create a calming, luxurious environment.



Extend Your Journey

For those seeking to explore more of Indonesia’s hidden gems, ALEXA Private Cruises also offers bespoke journeys to destinations such as:

Sumbawa: Home to majestic waterfalls and the opportunity to swim with whale sharks.



Alor: A remote archipelago where time slows, and the underwater world remains largely untouched.



Each voyage can be combined or extended based on your travel desires, creating a multi-destination yachting experience that is as fluid and captivating as the ocean itself.

Conclusion

Komodo Island is one of the last truly wild frontiers on Earth—a land where dragons roam and coral reefs burst with life. ALEXA Private Cruises provides the most luxurious yacht charter to visit the Komodo Islands.

This is more than a holiday. This is your story, your ocean, your time.

Ready to set sail? Your private paradise awaits aboard ALEXA—Komodo’s most extraordinary luxury yacht charter.