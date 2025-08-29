Indonesia Trials Integrated Passenger Declaration System ‘All Indonesia’

Indonesia is embarking on a new chapter in international passenger services by piloting an integrated declaration system called “All Indonesia”.

This initiative by the Directorate General of Immigration aims to unify and simplify various reporting processes that previously required passengers to complete separately, covering immigration, customs, health, and quarantine.

“We are focused on perfecting this system. During this trial period, we want to know what needs to be improved so that when it launches, ‘All Indonesia’ runs smoothly and without any issues. We are very open to public input, and we will gradually continue to conduct outreach and education,” said the Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, as quoted from the press on Saturday, the 23rd of August.

According to the Deputy Minister of Immigration and Corrections, Silmy Karim, the All Indonesia service is a digital innovation that integrates all international arrival services into a single, integrated application. Currently, international travellers entering Indonesia must go through various procedures from several agencies, from immigration and health quarantine to customs. Each agency has its own platform, which often confuses users.

Karim emphasised that this concept is nothing new. Countries like Singapore also require online data entry before arrival.

“This is for efficiency and mutual convenience,” he had previously remarked on Wednesday, the 13th of August.

As of now, the All Indonesia service is available on the website, while the mobile app is still in the final stages of development. The app will reportedly contain several mandatory questions, including personal data and travel information, as well as information about the traveller’s baggage and health. All of this is packaged in a single platform to simplify and transparently streamline the arrival process.

“The web-based version is already available, and hopefully, the app can be deployed on the App Store and Android by the end of this month,” Karim added.