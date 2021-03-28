BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Suicide Bombing at Makassar Cathedral

There has been an explosion, suspected to be a suicide bomb, at a cathedral in Makassar City, South Sulawesi on Sunday 28th March.

Head of the Public Information Bureau of the National Police, Kombes Ahmad Ramadhan, has said that the police are still in the process of investigating the incident.

“An investigation is still being carried out by the South Sulawesi police to find out who the suicide bomber was, including the motive for the attack,” said Ahmad.

Police officers were seen securing the area of the explosion, which occurred on Jalan Kartini, Makassar City.

An eyewitness interviewed for Kompas TV, Armin Hari, said he heard the sound of an explosion while at a clinic on Jalan Hasanuddin, and passed by Jalan Kartini, Makassar.

“The crowd was there, and they said there was a bomb. People had started running,” said Armin.

Armin said Jalan Kartini had two perimeter police lines installed. According to him, no buildings were destroyed by the explosion because the blast occurred at the entrance to the right side of Makassar Cathedral.

“The security apparatus had arrived, the security forces are marking some of the fragments,” said Armin.