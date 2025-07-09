2025 World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta Sets Record Number of International Participants

The Chairperson of the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation, Ita Yuliati, said that the 53rd Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, also known as the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, has already set a new record with 86 countries registered as participants.

More than 600 athletes from 86 countries will compete, with a total of nearly 1,500 participants, including officials and supporters. Registration will close on the 20th of July. The event itself is scheduled to take place at the Indonesia Arena, Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Senayan, Jakarta, from the 19th to the 25th of October.

“Usually, around 70 countries participate in this world championship. This time, 86 countries have registered. This is a record,” Yuliati said to the press in Jakarta on Tuesday, 8th of July.

As the 100th day of the event planning approaches, Indonesia, as the host, continues to refine various aspects of preparation — from arena readiness and technical matters to budgeting and the national team’s training camp. Moreover, regarding funding, the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation has prepared a Budget Plan in coordination with the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports. Approximately 40% of the technical requirements have already begun to be realised.

“We have coordinated with the GBK management and the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing to ensure the rigging and lighting systems at the Indonesia Arena are safe and meet international standards,” continued Yuliati.

Previously, in April, Yuliati teased that several world stars might participate in the 53rd Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, with the possibility of appearances by the likes of Simone Biles, known as the most decorated gymnast in history, and Rebeca Andrade, known as the most decorated Brazilian and Latin American gymnast of all time.

“The United States team has confirmed their attendance, although Simone Biles is not yet confirmed. Brazil’s world champion, Rebeca Andrade, will also be participating, and Carlos Yulo from the Philippines has confirmed his attendance,” Yuliati previously said.