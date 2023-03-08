Let’s Buy Australian Premium Baby and Mother Formula Ranges, Only at Austrazone

Are you having a vacation in Indonesia but forgot to bring your kids’ formula? Don’t worry!

As an expat, do you need a premium kids’ formula when moving to Indonesia? If yes, Austrazone is here for you. Austrazone is ready to serve expat families by offering Australian Premium Formula ranges, from cow-based milk, and sheep-based milk to goat-based milk. By purchasing our products, you are surely able to provide your kids with the same formula without changing their current one.

Austrazone is a pioneer of cross-border e-commerce to serve all mothers and babies in Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore) and East Asia (China). Our aim is to help mothers and babies experience a healthy lifestyle by balancing the nutrition they need.

The benefits of Austrazone Premium Formula are:

Halal certified

HACCP, TGA, and GMP certified

100 percent Australian original products

100 percent brand new products (sealed)

After checking out the products, the package(s) will be delivered within three to five days with express delivery from Australia to Indonesia.

For further information, you can visit our website www.austrazone.com.au or chat with us via WhatsApp at +6141 3866 188.