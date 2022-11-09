The Next Level of Martell

It is all about the reimagined package of the legendary cognac collections from Martell which are XO, Cordon Bleu, and VSOP.

Reigniting the timeless spirit, Martell presents a cleaner, more dynamic, and refined look with added brushed-gold trim to further enhance its elegance and prestige. Today, the three iconic products are officially available in Indonesia.

Celebrating the long-held tradition of cognac making and as an expression of the audacity of Martell, which – throughout its 300-year history – has challenged convention in order to set new standards, Martell released the repackaged version of Martell XO. Its signature interpretation of the prestigious Grande Champagne terroir, XO balances the power and intensity of Grande Champagne eaux-de-vie with the elegance of the rare Borderies cru, with which the House is historically associated. Matured for a minimum of 10 years, it has intense notes of fig, red fruits, and blackcurrant buds. An exceptionally long and robust finish with spicy notes aroma.

Widely regarded as one of the finest cognacs ever made, Martell Cordon Bleu was created in 1912 by Edouard Martell, the great-grandson of the founder Jean Martell. This one-of-a-kind “extra old” cognac was born of freedom from convention, capturing the audacious spirit of the house. Remarkable for its richness, elegance and finesse, Cordon Bleu is a masterful blend of more than 100 eaux-de-vie, whose luscious floral aromas are the result of eaux-de-vie from the small Borderies cru, emblematic of the Martell style. The recipe remains the same for more than a century, and is regularly recognised by the world’s most prestigious awards (Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2016, 2018 and 2019). Marking its 110th anniversary, Cordon Bleu is available in a new style that embodies vibrant, luxurious, and timeless elegance while still respecting the continuity imposed by the cognac’s iconic status.

Through its range of cognacs of high substance and history, Martell always made the choice to focus on the high quality of its blend. The very superior old pale, Martell VSOP is aged in barrels of fine-grained oak, sustainably sourced from some of France’s most ancient forest. Typically crafted from wood between 180 to 200 years old, these barrels are characterized by finer, less produced tannins, which respect the delicacy of Martell’s clear wines. VSOP is a perfect harmony of generous fruit and refined woody overtones and perfectly highlights Martell’s unique taste, and is depicted in the new contemporary look. It also has an intense aroma of ripe yellow fruits such as mirabelle plum, apricot, and vine peach with a hint of wood and spices.

The unveiling ceremony of The Next Level of Martell was also attended by Amaury Martell, the member of the ninth generation of the Martell family and Jacques Menier, Heritage Director of Martell. Amaury added, “Our cognac only serves the best without artifice. I believe it’s important to honour our heritage and the authentic qualities we attributed over the years in order to keep up in today’s fiercely competitive cognac industry.”

For Indonesia, the country’s rap superstar Ramengvrl was appointed as the Local Swift Icon who embodies the Swift Story campaign’s passion with her originality and audacity to challenge the status quo, pushing the culture, communities, and the world to move forward.

“I’m so excited to grow together with Martell, especially after the Swift Story campaign that was held earlier this year and coming back to celebrate the next level of Martell in their sophisticated version today. I hope that Indonesians will love the cognac as much as I do and enjoy it responsibly,” Ramengvrl, Local Swift Icon of Martell Indonesia in a statement.