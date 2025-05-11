Savour the Flavours of Nusantara in a Classic Setting at Kawisari Menteng

Jakarta, as a dynamic metropolitan city, is constantly introducing new and intriguing culinary destinations to discover.

One of the latest arrivals causing a stir in the Menteng area is Kawisari Menteng. Situated at Jl. Teuku Cik Ditiro No. 4, Menteng, Central Jakarta, this restaurant marks the fourth branch of Kawisari, operating under the banner of Tugu Hotels & Restaurants — a hospitality group renowned for its strong heritage-driven concept.

From the moment I stepped into Kawisari Menteng, I was immediately welcomed by an atmosphere far removed from the bustle of Jakarta. The restaurant embraces a strikingly vintage and classic concept, with a variety of antiques beautifully displayed in every corner. From old paintings and vintage radios to intricately carved wooden furniture, the décor transports guests back to the colonial era, while maintaining a modern touch that ensures comfort.

Kawisari Menteng is spread across two floors, each with its own distinct character. On the ground floor, guests will find a cosy indoor space with warm, ambient lighting and a charming fish pond at the centre of the restaurant, adding to the peaceful ambience. There’s also a small outdoor seating area at the rear for those who prefer dining al fresco.

Meanwhile, the upper floor boasts a more spacious outdoor area, ideal for afternoon or evening dining beneath the Jakarta sky. A private room is also available here, suitable for intimate gatherings or business meetings, accommodating around 10–16 people.

On this visit, I sampled several dishes recommended by the restaurant’s friendly staff. The menu at Kawisari draws inspiration from Nusantara cuisine, made with fresh ingredients, many of which come directly from Tugu Group’s coffee and organic plantations in Kawisari, East Java.

To start, I ordered Pohong Merekah and Tempe Mendoan. Pohong Merekah is deep-fried cassava with a crisp exterior and soft centre, served with a special spicy sambal. The Tempe Mendoan comes as thin slices of tempeh, lightly fried until half-cooked, accompanied by a sweet and spicy soy-based chilli sauce — a classic snack that always makes the perfect appetiser.

For the main course, I sampled the Cakalang Fish Besek Rice, Fried Duck Besek Rice with Black Sambal, and Oxtail Soup. The Cakalang Fish Besek Rice is served in a small woven bamboo container, alongside vegetables, sambal, and crackers. The cakalang fish is rich, spicy, and fragrant with aromatic spices. Equally impressive was the Fried Duck with Black Sambal — the duck was tender and succulent, while the black sambal delivered a bold, spicy kick, characteristic of East Javanese cuisine.

The Oxtail Soup at Kawisari also deserves praise. Large, tender cuts of oxtail swim in a clear, flavoursome broth, topped with crispy fried shallots, sliced tomatoes, and celery, creating a dish that feels both hearty and comforting. I paired it with white rice and a punchy Bajak sambal, which completed the dish perfectly.

For dessert, I opted for Shaved Ice Sirsak Kelapa Muda and Coconut Ice Cream. The Shaved Ice was wonderfully refreshing, combining finely shaved ice with fresh soursop and the natural sweetness of young coconut. The Coconut Ice Cream boasted a smooth texture and a rich, authentic coconut milk flavour — an ideal finish to what had been a satisfyingly hearty lunch.

A dining experience wouldn’t be complete without a memorable drink or two. I tried the Avocado Dream, Beetroot Latte, and Koh Inoor. Avocado Dream is a thick, creamy avocado juice generously topped with rich chocolate sauce — classic and indulgent. The Beetroot Latte, with its vivid purple hue and gentle earthy flavour, is a unique, health-conscious option. Meanwhile, Koh Inoor is a traditional herbal spice drink typical of Tugu Hotels, offering a warm, soothing taste and a calming, aromatic blend of spices.

Beyond its food and atmosphere, one of Kawisari Menteng’s standout features is its attentive, knowledgeable staff. Every dish was introduced with care and detail, and the team offered thoughtful drink pairings to complement each course.

In terms of pricing, the restaurant falls within the mid-to-upper range, fairly reflecting the quality of its cuisine, generous portions, and charming setting. Diners can expect to spend around Rp150,000 to Rp300,000 per person, depending on their choice of dishes and drinks.

Kawisari Menteng is not just a restaurant — it’s a culinary destination offering an all-encompassing experience: from authentic Nusantara cuisine and a heritage-inspired atmosphere brimming with character, to the signature warm hospitality of Tugu Hotels Group. It’s an excellent spot for a casual lunch, a business meeting, or a romantic dinner in the heart of Central Jakarta.

If you’re longing for a vintage ambience paired with genuine Indonesian flavours, Kawisari Menteng is well worth adding to your must-visit list.

Kawisari Menteng