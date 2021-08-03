Chocolate in Mid-Autumn with The Westin Jakarta

The Westin Jakarta introduces bespoke craft chocolates in refined art forms, exquisitely wrapped in lux satin chests as the perfect gift for any occasion and celebration to welcome the gift-giving season.

The assorted chocolates are carefully curated with unique elements to enhance the natural flavours of the locally sourced cocoa from Tabanan, Bali and paired with natural sweeteners to preserve the health benefits from cocoa such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant power, and improve immunity.

Chocolate in Mid-Autumn

Celebrate the bountiful prosperity of the legendary Mid-Autumn Festival with the mooncake-inspired chocolate by The Westin Jakarta. Paying homage to the legendary tradition while innovating with a contemporary twist, these white chocolate-based creations come with four ganache flavours: salted egg parmesan, red bean, black sesame, and green tea marshmallow.

The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. Perfect for gift-giving to relatives, friends, and clients, this ultimate treat is wrapped in a magenta silk chest and priced at Rp588,000++.

Ambrosial Chocolate

Cocoa connoisseurs may rejoice in The Westin Jakarta’s signature chocolate with meticulous design, innovative flavours in each bite with an explosive surprise of velvety ganache, and a smooth aftertaste.

Wrapped in a black satin chest with distinctive flavours, choose from the white tea and brie cheese, kecombrang ivory chocolate, truffle and hazelnut, tonka and havana, raspberry ispahan, pistachio and figs, gold and noir, yuzu and fennel, cuvée and sea salt, espresso, coconut-infused rum, tequila pineapple, cognac orange peel, and whiskey cherry. These chocolate gems are available at Rp398,000++.

