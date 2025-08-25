Cake Empire Bali Opens on Sunset Road with a Fresh Concept and Baking Classes

A Creative Hub for Custom Cakes, Baking Classes, and Sweet Memories Now Open on Sunset Road, Bali.

Bali has a new home for creativity and celebration. Cake Empire Bali has officially opened on Sunset Road, introducing a fresh concept that combines bespoke cakes, signature creations, and engaging, hands-on baking classes. More than just a bakery, Cake Empire is a space for creativity, friendship, and unforgettable experiences.

Founded by Melina, Cake Empire Bali is built on the idea that cakes should be more than just dessert; they should be at the heart of every celebration. From birthdays and corporate events to hen parties and special gatherings, Cake Empire crafts cakes that are as personal as the moments they represent. Its signature cake, available in limited numbers each week, highlights the artistry and imagination that define the brand.

More Than Cakes: An Experience

Custom Cakes – Unique designs tailored for birthdays, events, hen parties, and milestones.

– Unique designs tailored for birthdays, events, hen parties, and milestones. Wedding Cakes – Elegant, timeless creations designed to be the centrepiece of every celebration.

– Elegant, timeless creations designed to be the centrepiece of every celebration. Baking Classes – From beginner to advanced, in groups or private sessions, these classes invite guests to learn, create, and enjoy baking together.

– From beginner to advanced, in groups or private sessions, these classes invite guests to learn, create, and enjoy baking together. Signature Cake – A weekly highlight, available in limited numbers, showcasing the studio’s craftsmanship.

“Cake Empire is about bringing people together. We want to create a place where cakes are the centrepiece of celebration, where baking is fun and creative, and where friendships and memories are made along the way,” explained Melina.

Since its launch, Cake Empire Bali has quickly become a destination for cake lovers, party planners, and anyone in search of a sweet, creative experience in the heart of Bali.

Cake Empire Bali