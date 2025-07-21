Award-Winning Sparkle: The Sparkling Spirit of Indonesia on the Global Stage

The Decanter World Wine Awards announced this year’s results, with Sababay Winery earning a Silver Medal for Ascaro Brut and a Bronze Medal for Fiorosa Rosé Brut.

This recognition marks a proud moment for Indonesia’s growing presence in global wine and the rise of New Latitude winemaking.

The Decanter World Wine Awards is the world’s largest and most influential wine competition. In 2025 alone, over 18,000 wines were entered from 57 countries, each evaluated through a rigorous process by more than 250 expert judges, including Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers. To earn 94 points for Ascaro Brut—alongside prestigious Champagnes and renowned sparkling producers—and 86 points for Fiorosa Rosé Brut is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and vision behind every bottle.

Ascaro Brut is our interpretation of an Indonesian “Champagne”—crafted with the know-how inspired by the great sparkling wines of Italy and France, yet unmistakably shaped by our tropical climate and the spirit of New Latitude winemaking. Relaunched at the end of 2024 with a renewed focus on precision and freshness, Ascaro was created for golden afternoons, palm-shaded celebrations, and moments of shared discovery. This international recognition affirms the progress and improvements our team has made in continually refining the Ascaro experience.

Fiorosa Rosé Brut also continues to shine as a celebration of dedication and innovation. After its successful launch in October 2023—following eight years of research to achieve optimal vine maturity for Bali Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon—Fiorosa has quickly established itself as a sparkling sensation. With delicate bubbles and a balanced blend of floral and citrus notes, it captures the spirit of carefree summer celebrations. In every bottle of Fiorosa, the essence of Bali’s sunsets comes alive, inviting you to embrace life’s unforgettable moments.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition from Decanter,” said Guillaume Quéron, Winemaker at Sababay Winery. “It reflects the dedication of our entire team and the ambition to craft something truly expressive of our region. Ascaro Brut was created to redefine expectations—where classic winemaking meets tropical character and Indonesian spirit.”

Winning a medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards is no small feat. Each wine is assessed in meticulously curated flights—grouped by region, grape, style, and price—to ensure fair and focused judging. For Ascaro Brut and Fiorosa Rosé Brut to stand out among thousands of entries worldwide is meaningful recognition and proof that our commitment to quality and innovation continues to grow stronger every year.

Since 2010, Sababay Winery has been crafting wines that reflect Indonesia’s unique voice in the global wine world. Rooted in collaboration with local grape farmers and guided by a spirit of exploration, Sababay is proud to be part of a new generation of producers shaping the future of Indonesian wine—one bottle at a time.

Please find out more about Sababay by visiting our Instagram: @sababaywinery

Or contact us via email at info@sababaywinery.com