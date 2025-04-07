AI Meets Artistry in Paradise: The Bali International AI Film Festival Debuts in 2025

The Bali International AI Film Festival (BIAIFF), an innovative new event exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, cinema, and human creativity, is set to launch in May 2025.

Founded by award-winning filmmaker and jazz drummer Ben Makinen, BIAIFF will showcase groundbreaking films that push the boundaries of storytelling through AI-driven filmmaking.

A Vision for the Future of Storytelling

Dian Marhaeni, Festival Director, was born and raised in Bali. She has overseen international film and concert productions in roles ranging from line producer and location scout to translator, fixer, make-up artist, and script consultant. She is also the President of the International Modern Film Alliance in Bali.

“Our culture is growing and thriving with the arrival of new technologies, and I see AI as a powerful tool to empower the voices of youth in Indonesia and across the world,” said Marhaeni.

Ben Makinen, Founder of BIAIFF and Bmakin Film, is an award-winning documentary filmmaker (JazzTown, Who Killed Jazz, Echoes of Tradition) and a tech enthusiast who views AI as a catalyst for artistic evolution—comparable to the introduction of sound in cinema over a century ago. Now based in Bali, Makinen draws inspiration from Charlie Chaplin’s 1932 visit to the island, during which the legendary filmmaker sought creative renewal amid the industry’s shift to sound.

“AI is more than a tool—it’s a paradigm shift,” says Makinen. “Bali, with its deep spiritual and artistic traditions, is the perfect setting to explore how technology can enhance storytelling while preserving human emotion and soul.”

Exploring AI-Driven Creativity

BIAIFF will feature films that demonstrate AI’s impact on screenwriting, animation, editing, virtual actors, and immersive experiences. The festival aims to spark dialogue around AI’s artistic potential and ethical complexities while celebrating creators who blend technology with cinematic expression.

“As AI reshapes the future of storytelling,” Makinen reflects, “BIAIFF dares to ask: Can technology enhance human creativity without losing its soul?”

Meet the Judges

An esteemed panel of experts in film, AI, and the arts will judge the festival:

Ben Makinen – Founder of Bmakin Film; Director of JazzTown, Echoes of Tradition, We Are Here: Women in Jazz

– Founder of Bmakin Film; Director of JazzTown, Echoes of Tradition, We Are Here: Women in Jazz Dr Maya Indira Ganesh – Associate Director at the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence; AI Ethics Expert

– Associate Director at the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence; AI Ethics Expert Joseph James Uel Taylor – Australian Actor, Director, and Filmmaker, Seeding Time Pictures

Partnerships and Thought-Provoking Discussions

BIAIFF proudly partners with Captain Kieran Kelly, Founder & CEO of Ocean Integrity, a leader in ocean plastic collection using blockchain tracking. Kelly will present a seminar on AI’s role in environmental filmmaking, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.

🚀 Why Submit to BIAIFF?

🎥 Open to all AI-driven films – any genre, any length

🏆 Awards, screenings & industry networking opportunities

🌴 Hosted in Ubud, Bali – a paradise for creativity

🎁 Prizes sponsored by Dehancer include a Lifetime Licence to the Dehancer Pro Suite and a 1-year free subscription to the Dehancer iOS App

🎁 Prizes sponsored by Blotato (AI content engine) include a 1-year subscription and 20,000 credits

Festival Experience and Call for Submissions

The Bali International AI Film Festival is a biannual event, premiering on 7 May 2025, and will feature film screenings, interactive workshops, and panel discussions. Filmmakers from around the world are invited to submit AI-driven films via:

👉 https://filmfreeway.com/BaliAiFilmFestival

Selected films will be showcased during the festival.

Join the Movement

BIAIFF is seeking sponsors and partners to support this pioneering initiative. For collaboration opportunities, please get in touch with Founder & Festival Director Ben Makinen at benmakinen@benmakinen.com.