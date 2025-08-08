Why Bali Might Be the Best Place to Start or Run Your Business

By Globy, your virtual Solutionist, powered by The Permit House

In a magazine called Lexology, a very well-written article was published on the 14th of July, 2025, titled

“Jurisdictions: choosing the right base for your family office”

by Charles Russell Speechlys, who is based in Hong Kong. Globy caught the idea behind it. Ǫuoting the writer’s own words:

“Single family offices are becoming more global in their outlook and strategic about where to put down roots. So, what makes a desirable destination?”

Then, the respected writer mentioned Switzerland, Luxembourg, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom, and that is where it hurts. Not a single word about Bali. Therefore, this article aims to complement the writer’s aforementioned wise words.

When choosing the right jurisdiction for your company or remote work base, the decision goes far beyond tax rates and legal structures. It’s about your quality of life, family needs, and the long-term vision you hold for both your business and your personal well-being.

While traditional business hubs like Singapore, Dubai, or Estonia often top global rankings, Bali, Indonesia’s Island of the Gods offers a unique blend of benefits rarely found elsewhere. The diversity speaks for itself. Whether you’re enacting your adventurous spirit in business ventures or even to have your Eat Pray Love moment, it has been established that Bali is a small island with big opportunities.

Let’s explore why Bali stands out as an ideal destination for digital entrepreneurs, consultants, investors, creatives, and families looking to build a life and business abroad.

An Inspiring Work-Life Balance Like No Other

Bali is globally recognised for its natural beauty, spiritual ambience, and thriving wellness culture. Imagine starting your day with a surf session or a yoga class, running your business from a stylish villa or co-working space with high-speed internet, and ending the day watching a sunset over rice paddies or ocean waves.

For digital professionals and startup founders, Bali delivers a daily rhythm that enhances creativity, reduces burnout, and fosters a healthier lifestyle—something few ‘efficient’ cities could truly offer.

2. Prestigious International Education for Your Children

If you’re relocating with your family, Bali offers an excellent educational ecosystem, anchored by globally acclaimed schools:

GreenSchool Bali: a revolutionary, sustainability-focused international school with a bamboo campus in the jungle;

Canggu Community School, Australian Independent School, and Pelangi School: acclaimed schools that offer globally recognised curricula (IB, Cambridge, and Australian systems).

These schools are not only academically competitive but also foster global citizenship, ecological awareness, and innovation.

3. Affordable Luxury: Premium Living for Less

Compared to Western cities, Bali offers exceptional value for money. You could enjoy:

Spacious villas with pools for the price of a small European flat;

Personal staff (housekeeping, drivers, chefs);

Excellent healthcare (private clinics and international-standard hospitals);

Healthy, organic food scene;

Access to international airports for regional travel;

You could enjoy a luxurious lifestyle without the excessive price tag like in other global hubs.

4. Legitimate Visa Options for Remote Workers and Entrepreneurs

Indonesia now welcomes foreign professionals through the Remote Worker Visa (Index E33F) and Investor KITAS, offering 1–5 year stay options, access to local banking, long-term rentals, and in some cases, paths to permanent residency.

Globy and The Permit House can help you secure:

InvestorKITAS (for business owners/shareholders);

RemoteWorker ITAS (for remote employees of foreign companies);

Company establishment (PT PMA);

KITAP (permanent stay permit after four years);

Real estate consultation (Hak Pakai and leasehold);

Your move to Bali can be fully legal, professional, and stress-free.

5. Entrepreneurial Community and Innovation Hubs

Bali is home to thousands of forward-thinking founders, digital nomads, crypto enthusiasts, designers, coaches, and investors. Co-working spaces like Dojo, BWork, and Outpost host vibrant communities and events.

You’re never alone in Bali. The collaborative energy, combined with warm local hospitality and cross-cultural exchange, creates the perfect environment for professional growth.

6. Spiritual Grounding in the Island of the Gods

Bali is not just a tropical paradise—it’s also a place of deep spirituality, tradition, and personal transformation. Many expats speak of Bali not only as a place to do business but also to reconnect with themselves and what truly matters.

If you seek not just financial success but also emotional balance and life purpose, Bali supports that journey in a way few destinations do. Melukat might be one of the spiritual traditions you could try to participate in. It is a traditional Balinese Hindu purification ritual that aims to cleanse the body, mind, and spirit of negative energies or spiritual impurities. Rooted deeply in Balinese spiritual and cultural practices, Melukat is both a sacred ceremony and a personal healing process.

7. A Strategic Launchpad to ASEAN Markets

From Bali, you’re just a short flight away to Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Manila, and Sydney. As Southeast Asia continues to grow in prominence and global relevance, Bali gives you a safe, beautiful, and cost-effective base from which to explore regional opportunities.

✓ In Summary: Why Bali Wins

Criteria Bali (Indonesia) Traditional Hubs (e.g., Singapore, Dubai) Lifestyle Natural beauty, wellness, community Urban, fast-paced, and often isolating Cost of Living Moderate to low High Visa Options Investor KITAS, Remote Worker ITAS Often expensive and rigid Education Green School, International Curricula International schools (very costly) Networking Entrepreneurial expat ecosystem Corporate, less communal Access to ASEAN Excellent via DPS airport Excellent Spiritual / Cultural Depth High, island steeped in tradition Often lacking or commercialised

Final Thought

While other jurisdictions may offer tax advantages or sleek skyscrapers, Bali offers something far more holistic: a chance to build your business and your best life. If you’re a European dreaming of living in a place where work, family, and soul come together, Bali isn’t just a choice. It’s an opportunity.

