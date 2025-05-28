Welcome to the Future of Learning:  SIS Semarang Launches Centers Dedicated to Inspired Learning and Advanced Learning

At SIS Semarang, we believe that learning is more than the transmission of information—it is about inspiration, innovation, and transformation. This belief has shaped every aspect of our school and is now reflected in the development of our educational spaces.

We are proud to announce the launch of our new school building, officially named the Center for Advanced Learning. This new facility stands alongside our existing Center for Inspired Learning, creating a dynamic and unified learning ecosystem built for the 21st century.

These buildings are more than physical structures—they are expressions of our commitment to redefining education for the 21st century. Together, they form a unified campus ecosystem designed to foster deep learning, spark curiosity, and empower every student to reach their full potential.

Why the “Center for Inspired Learning”?

We chose this name because it reflects the very essence of our educational philosophy. Our learning spaces are purpose-built to inspire—through modern architecture, thoughtful design, and a deeply student-centred approach. In both our existing and new facilities, students are surrounded by an environment that encourages creativity, critical thinking, and collaborative exploration.

The Center for Inspired Learning represents our dedication to nurturing learners who are not only well-informed but also motivated, curious, and resilient. “It is a place where learning comes alive—where curiosity is sparked and ideas are explored, discoveries are made, and students are inspired to lead with purpose,” said Head Teacher of SIS Semarang, Lenard Murray.

The launch of the new school building was also attended by the Head of the Semarang City Education Office, Bambang Pramusinto. In his speech, Bambang said that SIS Semarang has become a part of the Semarang City community that has contributed to improving the quality of education in this city.

“We hope that the existence of SIS Semarang can be an extraordinary reference for the education pattern in this city. Hopefully, in the future, there will also be more active collaboration between the City Government and SIS Semarang so that more people will know about this school and can access education here. So that the Semarang City Government’s commitment to producing the golden generation of 2045, especially for children in this city, can be realized,” said Bambang.

Introducing our new SIS Semarang Building: Center for Advanced Learning

Step into a space where innovation meets inspiration. Our brand-new building is purposefully designed to empower upper-level students with the environment, tools, and support they need to thrive academically, creatively, and personally. From high-tech science labs to collaborative learning zones, every corner of this facility reflects our commitment to excellence in education.

Dynamic Classrooms for Modern Learners

“Learn, engage, and enhance skill development in our modern classrooms. More than just spaces to sit and listen—they’re dynamic environments where ideas come alive. Interactive Intelligent Panel – ICE Boards are strategically situated around flexible seating, abundant natural light, and thoughtful layouts,” Lenard explained.

Students are encouraged to think critically, participate actively, and collaborate meaningfully. Designed for upper-level learners and guided by passionate educators, these classrooms are built to elevate every lesson and ignite a love for learning.

Superior Science Labs for Explorers and Innovators

Chemistry Lab: Where theory meets practice. Hands-on experiments, the latest scientific equipment, and expert instruction come together to inspire future innovators in the field.

Physics Lab: Where abstract principles become real-world experiences. Practical experiments and team-based problem-solving sharpen students' analytical thinking.

Biology Lab: Where life comes to life. Students study systems, organisms, and ecosystems in a vibrant space for inquiry and discovery.

These labs are more than just places for study—they are launchpads for scientific discovery and innovation.

The Learning Hub: Collaboration Meets Research

Discover, collaborate, and raise your game in the heart of our new building. The Learning and Collaboration Hub is a fusion of a modern library and collaborative workspace. Here, students dive into research, tackle group projects, or find quiet corners for focused study. Equipped with digital resources, powerful technology, and dedicated support staff, this hub is a central pillar of academic growth and student success.

Designed for Excellence, Built for the Future

This new facility—while an extension—is also an evolution. It’s a space designed for Advanced Learning through Technology, where the most powerful learning happens at the intersection of inspiration, innovation, and opportunity.

Our Center for Inspired Learning and Center for Advanced Learning isn’t just where students study—it’s where they imagine, create, and lead. Whether they’re conducting a science experiment, collaborating on a digital project, or preparing for their next academic challenge, they’re doing it in an environment built for the future.

Together, our two buildings form a single, transformative vision: to provide an educational experience that inspires today and prepares for tomorrow.

Come see how we’re redefining what it means to learn, grow, and achieve—with technology, purpose, and heart.