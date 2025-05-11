4 Best Apps for Online Meetings and Language Lessons

Using the right apps, you can make your online meetings and learning new languages easy. In this article, we will share the best four apps for online meetings and language lessons.

Let’s have a look!

Best Online Meeting Apps

Here are some of the best online meeting apps for you:

Zoom

One of the best apps for online meetings is Zoom. This app is really easy to set up and use. You only need a link to join a meeting. With this app, you can share your screen. Moreover, you can mute yourself or turn off the camera easily. It also lets you record meetings. This helps you review the meetings later. So, click here to download Zoom.

Google Meet

Another helpful app for online meetings is Google Meet. It runs in a web browser, and you do not have to install extra software. It also links with your Google Calendar to make meeting invites simple. It also allows you to share your full screen or a single window.

Moreover, for the best experience with Google Meet, using Google Chrome as your browser is recommended. You can easily download and install Google Chrome to ensure smooth video calls.

Slack

Slack is also a good option for online meetings. It is easy to use and keeps everything in one place, which makes it perfect for remote work purposes.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams can link to Office apps, and you can work on Word, Excel, or PowerPoint in real-time. It also helps you set up channels for different topics or groups. This makes it easy to find chats and files. Microsoft Teams also offers a whiteboard feature, where you can draw or write ideas with others.

Best Language Learning Apps

Here are the best language-learning apps:

Duolingo

The best language learning app on our list is Duolingo. This app makes learning a language really simple and fun. It gives game-like lessons, and you can also earn points with each level. It helps you practice reading, writing, listening, and speaking new languages.

Babbel

Babbel is also an amazing language-learning app that focuses on real-life conversations. It teaches you phrases you will use every day. It uses clear voice recordings and also allows you to review lessons to help you remember what you learned.

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone teaches you new languages by matching pictures to words and sentences. This helps your brain think and learn new words. It also covers levels from beginner to advanced.

Memrise

Memrise teaches new languages using videos. It also includes fun quizzes and games to keep you engaged, making learning feel more like a game.