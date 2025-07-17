Indonesian Government Kicks Off ‘Fathers Accompanying Children on First Day of School’ Movement

The Indonesian Minister of Population and Family Development, also known as the Head of the National Population and Family Planning Agency, has issued a movement billed as “Fathers Accompanying Children on the First Day of School”, which kicked off on Monday, the 14th of July.

The purpose of this movement is to encourage more effective childcare, as the government believes that effective childcare requires the active involvement of both parents. A recent study has shown that many children in Indonesia are fatherless, meaning that they grow up without a father. According to UNICEF data in 2021, 20.9% of children lack a father figure. Furthermore, according to Statistics Indonesia in the same year, only 37.17% of children aged 0-5 are cared for by both parents.

In the bigger picture, the government wishes to encourage the strengthening of the role of fathers, especially in parenting, to ensure optimal child growth and development through another initiative called the Indonesian Exemplary Father Movement (Gerakan Ayah Teladan Indonesia or GATI).

“This movement aims to strengthen the role of fathers in the care and education of children from an early age. Through the presence of fathers at these important moments, an emotional closeness is created that positively influences children’s self-confidence, comfort, and readiness to undergo the learning process,” reads Circular Letter Number 7 of 2025 by the Ministry of Population and Family Development.

The Circular Letter also stated, “The ‘Fathers Accompanying Children on the First Day of School’ movement will begin on the 14th of July, 2025, in accordance with each school’s starting [academic year] schedule.”

The Minister of Population and Family Development, Wihaji, remarked that this movement may also symbolise the change in parenting culture in Indonesian families.

“This movement also symbolises the changing culture of parenting in Indonesia. It has shifted from being centred on the mother’s role to being more collaborative and equal,” he said, as quoted from the press, on Monday.