The Day the Servants Left

Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country. Muslims fast during Ramadan.

For a month between sun up and sun down, no water, no food. Caddies pass out on the golf course or quit after nine holes. Some don’t fast and pretend to do so. Some fast quietly. Some swoon dramatically. For the wealthy expats, this Muslim religious observance creates problems. The rhythm of life is disrupted. And at the end of Ramadan, there is Lebaran (Eid al-Fitr) when they go on mudik, a journey to their hometowns to celebrate for a week.

We are expected to give extra money to one and all. It is a point of pride that when the Javanese return home they should be better off than they were the previous year and prove it with gifts and money. Cities empty themselves. Countless families climb on motorbikes and travel as far as 400 miles to reach their destinations- two adults and two kids on a 110 cc Honda! The cities become very quiet.

I travelled from Surabaya to visit my old friend and college roommate, Marvin, and his wife Sophie in Jakarta. She’s French and he’s American, from Massachusetts. Like me, they are permanent expats. They are living a very refined and luxurious life. Every morning begins with fine espresso coffee, and then sprouts sprinkled on perfectly poached eggs along with cereal and yoghurt. The two cooks have been trained to a high degree of excellence, following instructions and producing the requisite dishes that are organic, fresh, tasty, and healthful.

Three times a week a personal trainer shows up to help them move their bodies in unnatural and painful ways to make the soft places firm and to put strength where weakness once ruled. After that, they go their separate ways for a while- she to the pool for a mile swim and he to the golf course in pursuit of a lower handicap. Then there is a sumptuous but low-caloric lunch and maybe some movies on a giant flat-screen TV, and then some attention to clients mixed into the day since they are both head shrinkers (psychologists).

Their luxurious life is available to the wealthy in many parts of Asia. Their staff totals five people, which is not so many, since, as I remember, they had about twelve in Nepal. Other than the kitchen and house team, named Kareem and Marney, there is a driver named Bhari and two guards at the gate- one for the day and one for the night. These people make life easier for my friends in different ways. For example, in this part of the world, one never picks anything up. If something needs to be picked up, one just stares at it for a while and soon a person will pick it up. A jerk of the head in the direction of the object’s destination usually suffices and saves the energy of having to raise one’s arm to point. It is remarkable how quickly one adapts to this style of life.

Although I have had some experience with privilege at different times in my life, I chose to learn to work, having romantic notions about the value of that, of being able to fix things instead of calling an “expert”. An “expert“, according to my mother, was anyone who had an advertisement in the yellow pages of the phone book, anyone who knew how to do any kind of manual labour. And I did learn, and truthfully gained a lot of satisfaction from it. I learned carpentry, furniture making, electricity, and plumbing. I even had a cabinet and furniture manufacturing business for ten years. I worked as a contractor, did the electrical on several houses, and built and renovated other houses- the whole megilla.

Why then, when I came back to Surabaya from a recent trip and found that my electric power was off in my house, why did I immediately and frantically call people – experts- to rescue me? God love them, they came flying over on motorbikes, fraught with panic lest “Boss” be inconvenienced even a minute more. Looking around, they went to the main switch just by the front door in perfect sight and flicked it on. Experts can do these things! I would like to say I didn’t know about that switch but I did know. When “experts” are around, however, it is easy to forget!

Back in Jakarta with my friends in the middle of their sumptuous life, I began to hear anxious tones and whispers. The kitchen staff would be leaving for the annual trip back to the village. It became clear that for the last three days of my visit, we would be on our own without servants. This was serious! I suggested we just check into a hotel for a few days. They liked this idea but it wasn’t possible because of obligations to clients looking to them as “experts” to fix their struggles with the human condition. And, of course, everyone else had the same idea so the hotels were booked solid! So, we talked and decided that somehow we would “tough it out“.

The time approached. We shopped for provisions. Kareem and his wife left on their motorbike. Life careened downhill. Who would cook? Mark volunteered and managed the soft-boiled eggs and sprouts for breakfast. Some leftovers for lunch sufficed. Not bad. At dinner, he decided on a fine meal of salmon with special greens and some other good things. His standards were very high so a meal like this required a staff- me! I chopped and chopped and chopped! Nicole poked a head in the door and said, before quickly leaving, “You know I like good food but I don’t want to spend all this time on it. I just want to eat it. I am fine with chocolate and cheese and some bread.”

The meal did take quite a bit of work and produced more dishes than I had ever seen. It was very good but quite late at night by the time it was consumed and then all those dishes!

“When is your kitchen help coming back?” I pleaded. “Maybe we could just throw all these dishes and stuff in the corner for a few days?”

“It’s too long,” Mark said. ”It would attract bugs and things.”

“Oh,” I said, taking a different tact, “Don’t you think they must be sick of their village by now? Probably their relatives have been pestering them for money. Can we call them? Probably they miss being here. It’s got to be much nicer here than at a hut in their village!”

Mark says, ”We’ll just have to do the best we can. I did the cooking so I would like to be relieved from the dish washing.”

“Oh,” I thought to myself. So, I said, “I am not good at dishes. Francine would never let me wash them because when I did they came out dirtier than before.”

Nicole had already rewashed something I had tried to wash earlier in the day so I had some credibility.

Nicole said, sighing, “Ok, I will wash them if you dry them and put them away.”

I retort, not giving up, “Listen you know they are missing us very much and wondering how we are getting along without them. How about a helicopter? Would they take a credit card? ”

Nicole says, “You can’t get a helicopter at this time of year. Everybody wants a helicopter.”

I say, “Can the pool guy be trained to cook? How about the garbage guy? Maybe he could work up the food chain.”

A day earlier Mark had asked me to paint one of the walls in the house- a big mural of a traditional Indonesian village. I am an art teacher and a landscape painter.

“It doesn’t have to be too good, ” he said. “It’s going to be the background for some photography I want to do celebrating village life. ”

“No sweat, Bubbe,” I said. “I am happy to help you to promote the native culture of living close to mother earth! ”

While Nicole and I struggled with the aftermath of the sumptuous salmon dinner he prepared, I happened to hear him talking on Skype using his laptop in the room with the painting on the wall in the back of him. He was talking to his ex-wife; someone I knew well since we went to college together and I was the best man at that wedding.

They had recently made contact and were interested in resolving some difficulties needing attention after about forty years. What’s more, she was one of the founders of the voluntary simplicity movement and quite famous in that: Oprah Winfrey guest, author, etc. So, while I dried the multitude of dishes one at a time, I poked my head in and listened and understood that what she was seeing on Skype was Mark, now out of his silk pyjamas and stripped down to a t-shirt and shorts, with an Indonesian village in the background.

“Oh yes Vicky,” I heard him say, “We have simplified our life and reduced our carbon footprint to help our mother earth. We have even made our own toothpicks from trees that have died of natural causes. In place of toilet paper, we use the leaf of the Po Po plant just after the seeds have dropped. We use no Po Po before it’s the time!”

I was liking this all very much. “Wow,” I mused. “This guy can think on his feet!”

Back in the kitchen, Nicole was repeating, just audibly, “Just give me some chocolate and bread. My hands will stink for weeks from these rubber gloves! Merde!”

Mark finished his call to check on the progress here in the kitchen.

“By the way,” I mention, “what are we going to do about laundry? I didn’t bring that much spare clothing!”

Normally you would throw your dirty stuff in some designated spot in the room and the next day Marney had it all ironed and back in the closet or on the shelf the way God intended it. But now?

“I don’t know,” says Mark who had lived in the house for six years. “I don’t know where they keep the washing machine. Is there a washing machine?”