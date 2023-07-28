Foreign Tourists Can Extend Residence Permits at Borobudur Temple

Foreign tourists who come to Borobudur Temple in Central Java can extend their residence permit.

This policy has been enforced by the local Immigration office since the beginning of July 2023.

Head of the Wonosobo Immigration Office Ari Widodo conveyed that the Wonosobo Class II Non-Immigration Checkpoints office opened a stay permit extension service for foreigners visiting the Borobudur Temple tourism area.

“This service has just been applied in one of five super priority tourist destinations in Indonesia,” said Widodo.

Borobudur Temple has been awarded as a world cultural heritage which is an attraction for foreign tourists to visit. It was recorded that 63,936 foreign tourists visited Borobudur in 2022 and 30,549 from January to March 2023.

Of these, Widodo said during the trial of this service since the beginning of July 2023, there were around 20 foreign tourists who had extended their permits to visit Borobudur Temple.

“The extension process can be completed on the same day,” said Widodo.

In order to maximise this policy, the Immigration Office of Wonosobo conducted socialisation on the service for extending stay permits for foreign visitors to the super-priority tourist destination Borobudur Temple.

“Currently there may not be too many who use it, hopefully when it is published it can be more optimal,” said Widodo.

Borobudur is one of five priority tourist destinations for Indonesia along with Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Likupang in North Sulawesi, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara, and Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara. Borobudur is the working area of the Wonosobo Class II Non-Immigration Checkpoints office in Central Java.