Golden City, a sustainable beachside development project by PT Bumi Kristal Sumbawa, has achieved a major legal victory in its land dispute case, reaffirming the project’s integrity and commitment to its investors.

The legal battle began when a small group of individuals, including several foreign investors, filed accusations against Golden City, alleging fraudulent practices and property mismanagement. These claims stemmed from rumours of unregistered properties during the challenging pandemic period. However, the Gianyar District Court ruled decisively in favour of Golden City, with case number 9/Pdt.G/2024/Pn.Gin, concluded that the allegations were baseless and lacked substantial evidence.

A Visionary Project Rooted in Integrity

Golden City was established by a group of pioneers with a vision to create a fully sovereign, sustainable, and conscious coastal community. Investors from over 30 countries united to support this ambitious project, aiming to foster harmony and innovation. Despite the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden City remained steadfast in its mission to uphold transparency and ethical practices.

“Why would a development rooted in integrity defraud its own investors while turning down significant land sale offers to preserve its sustainability goals? These accusations never made sense,” said Advocate and Curator Dr. Togar Situmorang, the legal representative for Golden City.

Legal Vindication for Golden City

The court declared the plaintiffs’ lawsuit unacceptable (Niet Ontvankelijk Verklaard), citing insufficient evidence. The court also ordered the plaintiffs to pay court costs of Rp1,095,000, further discrediting their claims of damages exceeding trillions of rupiah.

The court’s decision highlighted false testimonies, including claims by Victoria Holmes, who stated under oath that no properties had been built, despite admitting to residing in one of the 30 constructed properties. The court dismissed her as a witness due to her dishonesty.

Golden City’s representatives, led by Dr. Situmorang and supported by legal team members Adv. Firman Hadi and Adv. Alexander Ricardo Situmorang presented indisputable evidence affirming that all properties were legally registered and compliant with Indonesian land regulations.

Countermeasures Against Defamation

Following this victory, the Denpasar State Police have opened investigations into the individuals behind the defamation campaign. Criminal charges may soon follow for the dissemination of false information and damage to Golden City’s reputation.

Ironically, one of the plaintiffs, Professor Michael Northcott, later visited Golden City and admitted to its management that filing the lawsuit was a mistake. He distanced himself from the approach taken by his co-plaintiffs, particularly Michael Lenihan, and acknowledged the project’s integrity.

A Bright Future for Golden City

“This victory reinforces Golden City’s standing as a legitimate and visionary project. We can now move forward without external pressures and continue building a harmonious, sustainable community,” said Dr. Situmorang, known as the “Commander of Balinese Law.“

The success of this case not only secures the project’s future but also serves as a testament to the legal system’s fairness and transparency. Golden City remains committed to fostering trust and delivering on its promise to create a sustainable paradise in Sekongkang, West Sumbawa.