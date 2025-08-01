British Snorkelling Guide Dies While Diving at Pink Beach, East Lombok

A British national, Bethany Anne Rebecca Smith (24), has died after snorkelling in the Semangko Sea at Pink Beach, East Lombok, on Wednesday, the 30th of July. She passed away after experiencing convulsions while diving with a colleague.

The Head of Public Relations for the East Lombok Police, AKP Nikolas Osman, confirmed the incident, identifying the deceased as Bethany Anne Rebecca Smith, a British national. She had initially been snorkelling with a group in the waters off Gili Peteluan before moving on to the Semangko Sea at Pink Beach.

“At around 8.30 AM local time, the group arrived at the first location, Gili Peteluan, to snorkel. Then, at around 9.15 AM, they moved to the Semangko Sea at Pink Beach to snorkel at the second location,” said Osman as quoted from the press on Wednesday.

After snorkelling at the second location, according to Osman, at approximately 11.15 AM local time, the victim’s fellow snorkelling guides asked guests to return to the boat to prepare lunch and invited her to dive to a depth of about 10 to 15 metres.

“While diving to about 10 to 15 metres with one of her colleagues, the victim suddenly experienced an abnormality and had to be immediately brought to the surface,” Osman continued.

According to witnesses, when brought to the surface, the victim was having convulsions. Another guide, along with the boat captain and crew, quickly evacuated her to the boat. At that point, the victim was still breathing. The boat captain immediately transported her to Telong-Telong Pier for medical assistance.

Upon arrival at the pier at around 11.50 AM local time, the victim was taken by ambulance to the Jerowaru Community Health Centre. However, during transit, she was declared deceased before reaching the facility.

When the ambulance arrived at the Jerowaru Community Health Centre at around noon local time, the medical team conducted an initial examination and confirmed that she had passed away. Her body was then taken to Bhayangkara Mataram Hospital for a post-mortem examination, while Jerowaru Police interviewed witnesses regarding the incident.

“The situation following the incident remained safe and conducive. The preliminary suspicion was that the victim’s death occurred due to medical factors while snorkelling, but the exact cause would be confirmed after further investigation,” Osman added.

East Lombok Police have urged tourists and marine tourism service providers to pay greater attention to safety protocols, including the health of guides and tourists, to prevent similar incidents in the future.