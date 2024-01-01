Grand Hyatt Bali is thrilled to introduce Lila Cita Tavern, an elegant addition to Nusa Dua’s distinguished nightlife and dining scene.

This tavern-style bar warmly welcomes travellers, providing a cosy atmosphere with plush sofa seating and generously-sized retro tables for communal gatherings. A captivating wall mural introduces a modern-contemporary aesthetic to the surroundings.

Lila Cita Tavern goes beyond the typical bar experience, offering an extensive range of beverages to suit every taste. Explore the impressive beer collection, featuring both local gems and beloved international favourites. From crisp lagers and hoppy pale ales brewed to perfection in the special terrain of Eastern and Northern Bali to the timeless classic, Heineken – Lila Cita Tavern cater to all beer enthusiasts. If cocktails are more to your liking, don’t miss the unique signature creations. And for those who appreciate a good wine or spirit, Lila Cita Tavern has carefully curated a selection to elevate your drinking experience.

Step into the delightful atmosphere at Lila Cita Tavern where, beyond the enticing bar and refreshment, a wide range of entertainment options awaits. Sip on your favourite drink while immersing yourself in the excitement of major sports events on expansive big screens. A vibrant array of amusement options is also made available in this Tavern, from a pool table, foosball, and air hockey alongside the timeless allure of board games to the Golf simulator. For the younger crowd and the young at heart, the bar boasts its own classic-style karaoke room, accommodating up to 25 people. This exclusive space welcomes guests with a modern yet cosy interior, complete with large TV screens and state-of-the-art singing devices. Sink into the extra-wide sofa, adding an extra layer of comfort and joy for those ready to unleash their inner vocal prowess.

“We are so excited to welcome guests to Lila Cita for an unforgettable experience,” said Gottfried Bogensperger, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Bali. “Our vision is to create a space where guests can enjoy the tantalising flavours of our food & beverage offers and be entertained at the same time, offering a holistic experience that entices guests for more.” Lila Cita Tavern opens every day from 5 PM to 12 AM to welcome travellers and locals alike who are seeking a place to unwind.

For more information on Lila Cita, please send your inquiries to (WhatsApp) +6285-5390-3658 or email to [email protected].