Grand Hyatt Jakarta Welcomes Director of Food & Beverage Nicholas Ashley

Grand Hyatt Jakarta is pleased to announce Nicholas Ming Ashley as the new Director of Food & Beverage responsible for the overall food and beverage functions at the newly renovated iconic hotel.

Ashley has always been passionate about the food and beverage industry. He began his career as Banquet Operations & Restaurants Intern at Warwick Geneva in 2011. He then moved to Mandarin Oriental Singapore as F&B Management Trainee and later as Restaurant Assistant Manager. Prior to a stint at Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou, he was promoted to Restaurant & Bar Manager at Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur. Next, Nicholas joined Mandarin Oriental Macau as Assistant Director of Food & Beverage in 2020. Before settling into Grand Hyatt Jakarta, he worked at Mandarin Oriental Doha where he managed 10 outlets and supported the hotel during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Ashley now oversees six restaurants and a bar at Grand Hyatt Jakarta, namely Grand Café, C’s Steak & Seafood, Sumire, Poolside Restaurant, Fountain Lounge, La Moda and burgundy. Apart from those outlets, he is also in charge of the banquet operations and the hotel’s executive lounge, Grand Club.

For more information, please call +62 21 2992 1234 or visit grandhyattjakarta.com.