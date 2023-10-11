Everything for Everyone, Available at Pullman Bali Legian Beach

“Bali is certainly evolving with its efforts of sustainability with initiatives from the government, organisations and people in general. For instance, most shops are not using single-use plastic,” commented Ravi Khubchandani, the General Manager of Pullman Bali Legian Beach.

“As per the Balinese ideology of ‘Tri Hita Karana’, there is a strong focus on respecting and maintaining harmony with people, god and nature alike – this inspires the locals to sub-consciously work towards sustainability. Given Bali’s landscape and flora and fauna that are critical for its tourism-based economy, sustainability will indeed continue to be an important aspect of business and life in general in the region.”

Who is Ravi Khubchandani?

Don’t worry about mispronouncing my name; even I do sometimes!

I’m a Kiwi with roots in India – I truly think of myself as a global hotelier. I’ve held various leadership roles in New Zealand, India and Bali. It’s been four years now in Bali, where I first managed the Novotel Bali Airport and then led an IT project for Accor Asia before moving to my current assignment as the General Manager at Pullman Bali Legian Beach in January 2023. I really enjoy being amidst my team and the hotel’s guests.

I love spending time with my 5-year-old daughter and going for aimless drives, exploring uncharted paths together. It’s about absorbing what a place has to offer.

How’s life in Bali? What’s something that appalled you and you think first-time visitors ought to know specifically about Legian?

Balinese people are extremely warm and welcoming, and Bali generally has a nice upbeat, positive vibe that pulls people from across the globe.

I’m thinking hard but, nothing really appalled me about Bali or Legian. Legian, especially, for first-time tourists is that it’s got everything in just one place. Being the most active area of Bali with beaches, shopping, cafes, clubs and a mall, all this together make Legian rather busy and crowded! So, tourists need to be mindful. And be prepared to be stuck in traffic!

Tell us more about Pullman Bali Legian Beach.

Pullman Bali Legian Beach is a vibrant hotel strategically located right in front of the beach and surrounded by a lot of activities amidst bustling streets filled with numerous restaurants, energetic nightlife, street vendors selling Bali’s unique goods, and a shopping mall. The location truly offers the best of everything within a few minutes of walking from the hotel!

I believe that Pullman Bali has everything for everyone, offering the best of all worlds. As guests enter the property, we welcome them by a lush garden that perfectly reflects our Meet & Play DNA by being vibrant, lively and active.

This 365-room hotel keenly focuses on wellness with the signature Tjakra 7 Spa and 24-hour Gym, Pullman FIT. Other than that, the best of local and international cuisines are offered daily. Pullman Bali Legian Beach is by far the only property in Legian’s belt serving themed dinners every night and Sunday brunches. Citizens of the world have a piece of home on their plates when they dine here.

We will constantly evolve; we’re constantly doing something new. We decided to expand our MICE services so now there are multiple meeting facilities, making us the ideal choice FOR leisure and MICE domestic and international markets. The hotel boasts a large ballroom, five meeting venues and large open spaces that can cater perfectly for any event.

Speaking of leisure, the hotel mindfully caters to the needs of guests of all ages and requirements. We have three bars and a kids’ club with activities throughout the day. Each of the three pools (families, kids and adults-only) gives a sense of space for everybody and exactly what they would want to spend their valuable time on.

Please complete this sentence: Staying at Pullman Bali Legian Beach means…

…having a relaxing fun time. It’s like a calm oasis in the heart of all activities!

Inside the property, you’re transported to a quiet, complex but the moment you exit the gates, you’re literally in the heart of Bali’s charm.

What are you currently focusing on as the General Manager?

I’ve always believed in developing and mentoring a driven and strategic team. I’m blessed with a very strong team, making it easier to work together to elevate the hotel to the next level by delivering exceptional experiences to the guests and making the hotel positively visible and eventually, more profitable!

We’re in the process of constantly upgrading our F&B and wellness services with new cuisines, themed buffets and Sunday brunches, as well as a variety of spa treatments. Since the hotel is operating at high occupancy levels with business expected to augment further, we’re revamping the rooms to give them a fresher and more welcoming look, along with adding another 25 rooms. We’ve recently augmented our meeting space to better cater to our constantly increasing events and MICE demand. There will also be a huge kid’s playground by the middle of 2024. Pullman Bali is truly transforming in comparison to what it used to be.

Foreign tourists are flocking to Bali this year. The government is making an effort to draw in more tourists but in a controlled manner. How does this affect Pullman Bali Legian Beach?

More tourists undeniably mean more business for everyone in Bali. I’m sure that nobody is ever going to complain about that.

Pullman Bali has already witnessed a strong financial performance in 2023 and has well recovered from the impact of the pandemic. With the constrained airlines and high airfares, the traffic has perhaps not been able to reach its peak potential and Bali indeed has been even more in demand than ever before. So, the efforts of the government to draw more tourists with a multi-pronged approach in tandem with policies, airline operators and hospitality partners are bound to benefit the island even more in the years ahead.

Legian is already enjoying strong occupancy levels and increasing demand will help bolster the rates further. To cater to the needs of the newer international markets, Pullman Bali has also increased its F&B offers, and this is the very reason for our strategic initiatives of adding more inventory and meeting space to the hotel!

As part of Accor, which is known for bringing forth sustainable efforts to its hotel properties, share with us Pullman Bali Legian Beach’s initiatives.

At Pullman Bali Legian Beach, we consistently follow our larger organisational global ESG initiatives. Sustainability is literally at the core of everything we do. Accor Group is perhaps one of the very few organisations in the world with a chief sustainability officer.

Accor has signed the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism launched by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNTWO). We’re working to constantly reduce our carbon emissions with the target of achieving a 46 percent reduction by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050. Therefore, we’re working towards reducing our water and energy consumption and also using technology and conducting training to minimise our food wastage daily.

Our guest visibility areas don’t have any single-use plastic, which is something we’ve achieved by the end of 2022. We’re moving towards completely zero single-use plastic by early 2024.

In a country like Indonesia, where alternative options are soaring, we diligently ensure to partner up with the community to not only give a helping hand but also work together for a sustainable future. One of our partners, SOS Food Hunter, stores leftover food from our hotel and distributes it to the underprivileged people of Bali rather than throwing it all away. Additionally, there is a huge focus on local initiatives like supporting the kids at Sanggar Bedugul and also on our recruitment policies to drive diversity and inclusion.

How are guests responding to those?

Our guests are most appreciative of our initiatives and efforts of not using single-use plastic and also reducing our carbon footprint. There are leaflets in the room where we actually encourage our guests to partner with us in our sustainability initiatives. For instance, we request our guests to reduce the laundry usage for towels and bedsheets to eventually reduce energy consumption – indeed, we’ve witnessed a reduction in the usage.

What’s next for Pullman Bali Legian Beach and you, Ravi?

Pullman Bali Legian Beach with its amazing location, great brand, beautiful product and a diligent team is working towards constantly exceeding its guests’ expectations and establishing newer benchmarks of service and guests’ wellbeing. Moving forward, we are working towards welcoming more guests from newer emerging markets like South Korea, India and the Middle East.

I’d love to closely partner with my team and take the property to new heights from every perspective; a revenue profitability perspective; a guest engagement perspective and a team perspective.

How can our readers get in touch?

Reach out to our social media channels Instagram (@pullmanbali) and Facebook (Pullman Bali Legian Beach), and of course through our phone lines and emails!